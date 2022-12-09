The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Progressive by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

PGR stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

