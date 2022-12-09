The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $868.54 million and approximately $83.60 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003377 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.
