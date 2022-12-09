The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.49. 112,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,592. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

