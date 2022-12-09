The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

