TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Gail K. Naughton Sells 3,922 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) Director Gail K. Naughton sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $20,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $5.98 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.