TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Gail K. Naughton Sells 3,922 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) Director Gail K. Naughton sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $20,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $5.98 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

