TheStreet Upgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to B

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $242.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
