THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.69 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.40-$8.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.88.

THOR Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

THOR Industries stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $108.58.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

