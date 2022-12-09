Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $199.20 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $199.20 million and $70.44 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010829 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020945 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00239804 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02070141 USD and is up 16.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $56,969,104.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

