Threshold (T) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $194.33 million and $60.26 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020878 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00239201 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02070141 USD and is up 16.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $56,969,104.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

