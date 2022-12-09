Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 883,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

