Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 753,880 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,880 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $68,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.