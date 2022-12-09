Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.72% of NiSource worth $86,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NiSource by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $816,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

