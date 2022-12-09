Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,048 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.66% of Forward Air worth $65,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $125.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

