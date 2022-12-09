Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,799 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $324.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

