Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 72,485 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,485 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Centene worth $80,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Centene by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

