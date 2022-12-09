Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 90,658 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,658 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of CSX worth $70,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.