Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) CEO Joe Walsh Acquires 10,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) CEO Joe Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of THRY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 261,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,992. The company has a market cap of $610.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $42.99.
Several research firms recently weighed in on THRY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
