Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) CEO Joe Walsh Acquires 10,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) CEO Joe Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thryv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of THRY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 261,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,992. The company has a market cap of $610.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $42.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on THRY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

About Thryv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after buying an additional 1,447,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 2,956.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after buying an additional 685,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 30.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 438,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 199.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 342,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

