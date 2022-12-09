Todd A. Becker Sells 3,200 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.02. 52,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,580. Green Plains Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,867.81% and a net margin of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 26.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

