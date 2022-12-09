Toro (NYSE:TTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

In related news, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $296,291.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $296,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,726 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

