Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

TGS stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

