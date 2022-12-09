Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Saturday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

Transurban Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Transurban Group

In other news, insider Louis Charlton 270,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,973 shares of company stock worth $824,567.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

