Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.00. 13,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 903% from the average session volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Tri City Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 5.37%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

