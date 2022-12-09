Tribe Price Tops $0.21 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $96.16 million and $1.89 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

