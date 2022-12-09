Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $34.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Trip.com Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

