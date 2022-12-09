Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.