Truist Financial Trims Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price to $70.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $63.27 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

