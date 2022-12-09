Truist Financial Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $57.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

ZION opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

