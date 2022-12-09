UBS Group Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €154.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been given a €154.00 ($162.11) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($175.79) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($205.26) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 0.2 %

AFX stock traded down €0.20 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching €125.65 ($132.26). The stock had a trading volume of 66,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €101.75 ($107.11) and a 1-year high of €188.50 ($198.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €123.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.86.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.