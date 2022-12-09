Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Umicore Stock Performance
UMICY opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Umicore has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.28.
Umicore Company Profile
