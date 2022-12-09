Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Umicore Stock Performance

UMICY opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Umicore has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.