Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE UL opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unilever

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

