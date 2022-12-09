Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00036140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and approximately $79.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.11956104 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $76,279,382.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

