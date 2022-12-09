United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.44.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $53.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $991,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

