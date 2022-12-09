united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Purchases Shares of 75,000 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 166,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,825,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

