United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 701.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $177.87. 43,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,702. The firm has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

