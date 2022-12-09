United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 423,749 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

