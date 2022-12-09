United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 5.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 63,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,695,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

