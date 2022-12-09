United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.56. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $282.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,930 shares of company stock worth $29,059,240. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

