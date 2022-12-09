United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.56. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $282.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,930 shares of company stock worth $29,059,240. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.