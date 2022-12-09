UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

