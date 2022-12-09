Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $242.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 130,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

