Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $242.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
