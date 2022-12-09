Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

VCSA stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $569.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

