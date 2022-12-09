Vai (VAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,675.41

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. Vai has a total market cap of $56.19 million and approximately $3,675.41 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05528770 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00503919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.61 or 0.30120695 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

