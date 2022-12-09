Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.