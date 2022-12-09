Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 301,843 shares.The stock last traded at $93.00 and had previously closed at $94.87.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

