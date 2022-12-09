Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $43.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96.

