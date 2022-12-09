Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 110,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,016,351 shares.The stock last traded at $66.35 and had previously closed at $65.82.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

