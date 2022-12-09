Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Cut by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 972,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,662,000 after buying an additional 95,714 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 292.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 696,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after acquiring an additional 519,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 63,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,474,000 after purchasing an additional 893,985 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,152. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

