Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down to $20.70

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $20.21. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 382 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James O'boyle bought 60,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

