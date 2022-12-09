Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $173.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average of $187.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,593 shares of company stock worth $14,943,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.