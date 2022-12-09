Velas Price Hits $0.0257 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Velas has a market cap of $61.44 million and approximately $523,152.16 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00078166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025573 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,386,144,904 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.