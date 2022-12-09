venBio Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

venBio Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,828 shares during the quarter. Elevation Oncology comprises about 0.7% of venBio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. venBio Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Elevation Oncology worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 917.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 968.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, September 19th.
Elevation Oncology Price Performance
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
